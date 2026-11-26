Hasbro, Toyota Motor, Mattel, MINISO Group, and JAKKS Pacific are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” is an informal term for small, low-stakes stock positions that investors buy mainly to experiment, learn, or have fun rather than as core investments. It is not a formal market category, and the label does not imply that the stocks are safe or low-risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

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Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS remained flat at $110.58 during trading on Thursday. 3,066,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,435. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.70. 441,033 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,631. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $166.10 and a 1-year high of $248.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $281.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT remained flat at $13.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

MINISO Group (MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

MNSO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 1,214,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.17. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK remained flat at $32.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 210,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,832. The stock has a market cap of $376.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.39. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $37.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAKK

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