Booking, Travelers Companies, Expedia Group, Trip.com Group, and Navan are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose businesses depend on people traveling, such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and online booking platforms. For investors, these stocks can benefit from rising travel demand but may be sensitive to economic downturns, fuel costs, and disruptions that reduce travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

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Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $150.31. 3,364,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.31. Booking has a 1-year low of $143.55 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.52. The company had a trading volume of 487,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,297. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $268.00 and a twelve month high of $418.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $384.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $5.36 on Friday, reaching $246.63. 605,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.34 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $269.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,520. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Navan (NAVN)

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it's the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It's about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 1,538,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Navan has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NAVN

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