Booking, Travelers Companies, Expedia Group, Navan, and Trip.com Group are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose businesses are tied to travel and tourism, such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and online booking platforms. Their performance can be especially sensitive to consumer demand, fuel prices, economic conditions, and disruptions that affect travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

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Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock remained flat at $149.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,864,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,940. The company's fifty day moving average is $158.37 and its 200 day moving average is $173.31. Booking has a 52-week low of $143.55 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.35. 1,205,116 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.11. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $418.00. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock remained flat at $241.27 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,202,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,746. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $185.34 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Navan (NAVN)

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it's the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It's about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

NAVN remained flat at $27.11 during trading on Thursday. 4,175,917 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,320. Navan has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NAVN

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock remained flat at $40.88 on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,467,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,496. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

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