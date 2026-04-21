Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Raised to Hold at Wedbush

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$7.00.
View Our Latest Report on LAC
Lithium Americas Trading Up 2.4%
Lithium Americas stock opened at C$6.79 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.27. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.26.
About Lithium Americas
(Get Free Report
)
Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in late 2022. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s. Lithium Americas plans for all three resources to be fully integrated, selling into the lithium chemical market.
See Also
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Lithium Americas, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lithium Americas wasn't on the list.
While Lithium Americas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.