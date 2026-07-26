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Lithium Stocks To Follow Now - July 26th

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
QuantumScape logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

QuantumScape, Amprius Technologies, Enovix, Critical Metals, Energizer, Lithium Americas, and SES AI are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing, or production of lithium and lithium-based materials. Stock market investors often view them as a way to gain exposure to demand for lithium, which is widely used in electric-vehicle batteries and energy-storage systems, though their prices can be volatile due to commodity prices, supply changes, and industry developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Energizer (ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

SES AI (SES)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SES

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QuantumScape wasn't on the list.

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