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Lithium Stocks To Follow Today - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
QuantumScape logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names QuantumScape (QS), Critical Metals (CRML), and Amprius Technologies (AMPX) as the lithium stocks to watch today, noting they logged the highest dollar trading volume among lithium names recently and that lithium stocks are volatile plays tied to EV demand, commodity prices, technology, and policy.
  • QuantumScape (QS) is an R&D-stage company developing commercial solid-state lithium‑metal batteries aimed at electric vehicles and related applications.
  • Critical Metals (CRML) is a lithium explorer/developer with the Wolfsberg and Tanbreez projects, while Amprius Technologies (AMPX) produces ultra‑high energy‑density lithium‑ion batteries using silicon nanowire anodes for aviation and drone applications.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

QuantumScape, Critical Metals, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, or supply chain of lithium—including miners, chemical refiners, battery component makers, and sometimes battery manufacturers that rely heavily on lithium. Investors treat them as plays on growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage, but they can be volatile because revenues and valuations track lithium commodity prices, technological changes, and policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in QuantumScape Right Now?

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While QuantumScape currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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