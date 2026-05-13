Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.6667.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $334,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,779.52. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina A. Cerniglia sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.38, for a total value of $863,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,456.90. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,860. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company's stock worth $751,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $259,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 980,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,273,000 after purchasing an additional 225,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,479 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $456.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -269.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.70. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $201.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The firm had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's payout ratio is currently -177.51%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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