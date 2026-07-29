Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $392.05, but opened at $419.06. Littelfuse shares last traded at $421.3730, with a volume of 60,879 shares.

The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $738.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The business's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,679 shares of company stock worth $6,430,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 7.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50-day moving average is $444.22 and its 200-day moving average is $386.54.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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