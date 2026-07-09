Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. NYSE: LYV. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Live Nation Entertainment stock on June 12th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/8/2026.

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Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $182.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.34 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.50). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $15,457,463.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,345,878.57. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $10,474,570.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 204,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,555.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 36,903 shares of the company's stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 42.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company's stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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