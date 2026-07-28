LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,790,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 559% from the previous session's volume of 1,636,797 shares.The stock last traded at $2.8120 and had previously closed at $2.43.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LiveWire Group presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVWR

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $577.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 234.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.65%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LiveWire Group by 109.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,021 shares of the company's stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 285,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LiveWire Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 117.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company's stock.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Inc NYSE: LVWR is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

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