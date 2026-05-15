Lloyd Paul Marshall Sells 1,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $178,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,538.84. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.97. The company had a trading volume of 967,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,286. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.82 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $166.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,152 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $7,864,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,207 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $195.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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