Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.20 and last traded at GBX 116, with a volume of 428657406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.35.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lloyds Banking Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 171 to GBX 121 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 114 to GBX 123 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 120 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 125 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 113.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.52.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 4.80 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 25.91%. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

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