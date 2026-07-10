Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.10 and traded as high as GBX 112.52. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 111.70, with a volume of 92,091,547 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 114 to GBX 123 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 117 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 171 to GBX 121 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 113.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 102.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.10. The stock has a market cap of £64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 478.50 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

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