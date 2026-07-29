Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.44 and traded as high as GBX 115.15. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 115.15, with a volume of 117,402,203 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 171 to GBX 121 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Shore Capital Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 125 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 114 to GBX 123 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 117 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 113.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 478.50 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 25.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

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