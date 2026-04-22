Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $6.8278 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 AM ET.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Lloyds Banking Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a yield of 490.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Lloyds Banking Group's payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 104,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Xponance LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,959 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 463,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company's stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

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