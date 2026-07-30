Loar (LOAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $162.7990 million for the quarter. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.71 million. Loar had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Loar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Loar Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Loar stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. Loar has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $83.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loar

In other news, Director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares of Loar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $2,120,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,289,188.74. The trade was a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Loar by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Loar during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Loar during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Loar by 347.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LOAR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Loar from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Loar from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Loar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Loar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.40.

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About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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