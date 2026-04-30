Loar (LOAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $149.7120 million for the quarter. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Loar's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Loar Price Performance

NYSE LOAR opened at $53.74 on Thursday. Loar has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loar

In other Loar news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 75,000 shares of Loar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,087,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $524,883,942. This represents a 0.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Carpenito acquired 4,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $308,607.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,607.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 173,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,673. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Loar by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Loar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Loar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Loar by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Loar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Loar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Loar in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Loar

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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