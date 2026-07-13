Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $609.6842.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0%

LMT stock opened at $523.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $521.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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