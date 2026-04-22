Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $661.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $654.00 to $661.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the company's previous close.
LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $665.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $646.16.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
NYSE:LMT opened at $565.50 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $634.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.07. The firm has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.Lockheed Martin's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 75.9% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Successful GPS program milestone — Lockheed launched the final GPS III satellite and is moving the GPS IIIF line into production, a concrete win for its space backlog and near‑term revenue recognition. Lockheed Martin Launches GPS III Satellite
- Positive Sentiment: New contract awards — Lockheed announced roughly $137M in defense contract wins, supporting backlog and near‑term cash flow. Lockheed Martin wins $137M in defense contracts
- Positive Sentiment: Retail and market reaction — Social/retail chatter spiked (reported ~800%), and premarket commentary tied the stock lift to the GPS III launch and contract flow, amplifying short‑term buying interest. LMT stock sees over 800% jump in retail chatter
- Positive Sentiment: Program subcontract execution — General Atomics won a prime subcontract to deliver infrared payloads for Lockheed’s SDA tracking‑layer constellation, indicating healthy program momentum and partner execution. General Atomics to Deliver Infrared Payloads for Lockheed Martin's SDA Contract
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and valuation chatter — Multiple Zacks pieces and industry comparisons (including LMT vs. GD) highlight strong fundamentals, backlog and defense spending tailwinds but also note recent technical pullbacks ahead of Q1 results. These are informational rather than new company catalysts. LMT vs. GD: Which Defense Stock Looks More Attractive Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: F‑35 lifetime cost scrutiny — A Business Insider analysis highlights the F‑35 program’s >$2 trillion lifetime cost and that ~75% of spending is sustainment. That raises political and budgetary scrutiny risk, and sustainment cost pressures could affect long‑term margins or contract renegotiations. Why Lockheed Martin's $2 trillion F-35 program is so expensive
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
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Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
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