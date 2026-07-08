Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Time to Sell?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $525.35 and last traded at $527.6460. 926,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,610,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.38.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $609.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.07. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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