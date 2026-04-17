Lois Zabrocky Sells 2,000 Shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) CEO Lois Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $149,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 206,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,416,974.65. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get International Seaways alerts: Sign Up

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.50. 517,390 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.23. International Seaways Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $78.51.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.70. International Seaways had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.67%.The company had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. International Seaways's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on International Seaways from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Pareto Securities raised International Seaways from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised International Seaways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut International Seaways from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Seaways from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Seaways

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,012 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $144,290,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,994,978 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $91,929,000 after acquiring an additional 139,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,815 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $49,083,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,791 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,013,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 414,688 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc NYSE: INSW is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Seaways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Seaways wasn't on the list.

While International Seaways currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here