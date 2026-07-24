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LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
LondonMetric Property logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • LondonMetric Property shares slipped below their 200-day moving average during Thursday trading, with the stock dipping to GBX 192.80 before last trading at GBX 194.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with five Buy ratings and one Hold; the consensus view is “Moderate Buy” and the average price target is GBX 227.20.
  • The company recently reported solid quarterly results, including GBX 16.21 EPS and £464.6 million in revenue, while analysts expect full-year EPS of 13.726.
  • Five stocks we like better than LondonMetric Property.

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.99 and traded as low as GBX 192.80. LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 194, with a volume of 259,064,359 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 282 to GBX 252 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 210 to GBX 190 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 227.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 16.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LondonMetric Property had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of £464.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that LondonMetric Property Plc will post 13.7260274 EPS for the current year.

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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