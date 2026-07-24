LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.99 and traded as low as GBX 192.80. LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 194, with a volume of 259,064,359 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 282 to GBX 252 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 210 to GBX 190 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 227.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 192.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 16.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LondonMetric Property had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of £464.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that LondonMetric Property Plc will post 13.7260274 EPS for the current year.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

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