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Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Lonza Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Lonza Group gapped down, falling from a $69.2650 close to a $66.34 open and last trading at $66.40 on light volume (1,313 shares).
  • Recent analyst moves have been upward—RBC raised the stock to a "moderate buy" and Zacks moved it to "hold" from "strong sell," leaving an average rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Technicals and fundamentals show the stock trading near its 50‑day MA ($65.09) and just below its 200‑day MA ($67.10), with healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.77, current ratio 2.24) and modest leverage (debt/equity 0.42).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lonza Group.

Shares of Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.2650, but opened at $66.34. Lonza Group shares last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 1,313 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LZAGY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lonza Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Lonza Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lonza Group

Lonza Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Lonza Group

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group is a Swiss multinational life sciences company that provides products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company operates globally with manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers involved in drug discovery, development and commercial production. Lonza's client base ranges from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies and manufacturers of consumer health and specialty chemical products.

The company's core activities center on contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for small molecules and biologics, including process development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, and fill–finish services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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