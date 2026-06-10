Loop Capital Increases Earnings Estimates for Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) - Analysts at Loop Capital lifted their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital analyst A. Chukumba now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Loop Capital currently has a "Hold" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Loop Capital also issued estimates for Dollar General's Q2 2028 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2030 earnings at $9.47 EPS and FY2031 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business's 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.83. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here