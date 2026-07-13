Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.7778.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 204.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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