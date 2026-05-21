Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $275.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. KeyCorp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.29% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $280.48.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.3%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $236.07 and its 200 day moving average is $248.40. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lowe's Companies

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Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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