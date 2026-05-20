Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $208.00 and last traded at $213.5460, with a volume of 1195068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.37.

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Key Stories Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s delivered a Q1 earnings beat, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus the $2.96 consensus and revenue of $23.08 billion versus $22.98 billion expected, showing solid execution in a tough environment.

Lowe’s delivered a Q1 earnings beat, reporting adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus the $2.96 consensus and revenue of $23.08 billion versus $22.98 billion expected, showing solid execution in a tough environment. Positive Sentiment: Management said results were helped by strong spring demand, Pro customer momentum, online sales growth, and strength in appliances and home services, which suggests some underlying operating resilience.

Management said results were helped by strong spring demand, Pro customer momentum, online sales growth, and strength in appliances and home services, which suggests some underlying operating resilience. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, with revenue outlook of $92 billion to $94 billion and EPS guidance of $12.25 to $12.75, indicating no major change in the core outlook.

The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, with revenue outlook of $92 billion to $94 billion and EPS guidance of $12.25 to $12.75, indicating no major change in the core outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s continues to operate against a challenging housing market and cautious consumer spending, which remains an important backdrop for demand in home improvement categories.

Lowe’s continues to operate against a challenging housing market and cautious consumer spending, which remains an important backdrop for demand in home improvement categories. Negative Sentiment: The stock is falling because the guidance range and midpoint came in below some Wall Street expectations, muting the benefit of the earnings beat and raising concerns that near-term profit growth may be limited.

The stock is falling because the guidance range and midpoint came in below some Wall Street expectations, muting the benefit of the earnings beat and raising concerns that near-term profit growth may be limited. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators noted that the cautious outlook overshadowed the quarter’s better-than-expected results, with housing pressure and DIY softness weighing on sentiment toward LOW.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.76.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.53.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.07. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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