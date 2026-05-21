Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HSBC from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. HSBC's target price suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lowe's Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.23.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.79. 346,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,549. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $236.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.40. Lowe's Companies has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. LOWE'S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure.

Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market.

Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market. Negative Sentiment: Management described the U.S. housing market as very challenging, with consumers delaying big-ticket DIY projects; that cautious tone appears to be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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