Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $296.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.07.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $236.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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