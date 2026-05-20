Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.250-12.750 EPS.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LOW opened at $218.44 on Wednesday. Lowe's Companies has a fifty-two week low of $210.33 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $236.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.53. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,580,941,000 after buying an additional 2,039,343 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,948,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $247,817,000 after buying an additional 791,526 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,876,570 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $452,554,000 after buying an additional 459,650 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,222 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $164,915,000 after buying an additional 431,304 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Trending Headlines about Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe's reported adjusted EPS of $3.03, topping the $2.96 consensus, while revenue of $23.08 billion also edged past estimates. Comparable sales rose 0.6% and quarterly revenue increased 10.3% year over year. Article Title

Lowe's reported adjusted EPS of $3.03, topping the $2.96 consensus, while revenue of $23.08 billion also edged past estimates. Comparable sales rose 0.6% and quarterly revenue increased 10.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management said results were helped by strong spring execution, online sales growth, and strength in appliances, home services, and pro sales, which suggests the business is still finding pockets of demand despite a weak housing backdrop. Article Title

Management said results were helped by strong spring execution, online sales growth, and strength in appliances, home services, and pro sales, which suggests the business is still finding pockets of demand despite a weak housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance, but its EPS outlook of $12.25 to $12.75 came in below the Street’s $12.88 estimate, and revenue guidance of $92 billion to $94 billion was roughly in line. That kept the market from fully rewarding the beat. Article Title

The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance, but its EPS outlook of $12.25 to $12.75 came in below the Street’s $12.88 estimate, and revenue guidance of $92 billion to $94 billion was roughly in line. That kept the market from fully rewarding the beat. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted that the stock fell after the earnings release because investors focused on the conservative profit outlook and a still-challenging U.S. housing market, which may limit DIY spending and pressure near-term upside. Article Title

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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