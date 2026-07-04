LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in LPL Financial stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $295.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.76 and a 200-day moving average of $321.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.15 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. LPL Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $369.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $447.00 to $374.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,962,990. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.01, for a total value of $366,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,188.03. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,887 shares of company stock worth $613,144 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 580.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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