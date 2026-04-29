Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.19 million.

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Lsb Industries Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:LXU traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,252. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm's fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Lsb Industries has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $17.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LXU shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lsb Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.17.

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Insider Transactions at Lsb Industries

In other Lsb Industries news, Director Barry H. Golsen sold 25,501 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $256,030.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,395.44. This represents a 65.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,635 shares of company stock valued at $468,083. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,134,130 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,864 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,757 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 109,603 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 523,448 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,601 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 187,108 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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