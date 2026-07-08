LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.75 and traded as high as $25.60. LSI Industries shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 251,011 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered LSI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised LSI Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSI Industries

LSI Industries Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $914.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $150.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. LSI Industries's payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at LSI Industries

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 136,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $3,317,479.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,165.52. This trade represents a 44.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilfred T. Ogara sold 10,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $249,789.21. Following the sale, the director owned 103,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,497,795.74. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,368. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,592 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 306,864 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 341,504 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 231,693 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 210,728 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 259.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 264,336 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 190,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LSI Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,216,349 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 171,124 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

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