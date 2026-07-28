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LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
LSL Property Services logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LSL Property Services shares rose above their 200-day moving average, reaching GBX 246 before last trading at GBX 242, compared with the 200-day average of GBX 232.65.
  • Analysts maintain a positive outlook: Jefferies reaffirmed a “Buy” rating with a GBX 361 target, while the consensus rating is “Buy” with an average target of GBX 360.50.
  • Company insiders have shown confidence by purchasing 97,638 shares worth approximately $20.9 million over the last quarter; insiders currently own 21.17% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.65 and traded as high as GBX 246. LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 242, with a volume of 187,607 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 361 target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 360.50.

Get Our Latest Report on LSL

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £238.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adrian Collins acquired 23,295 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 per share, with a total value of £49,618.35. Also, insider Sonya Ghobrial bought 4,716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 per share, with a total value of £9,997.92. Insiders have bought 97,638 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,657 in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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