LTC Properties (LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $79.0120 million for the quarter. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm's revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE LTC opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.57. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. LTC Properties's payout ratio is 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $123,562.50. Following the sale, the director owned 37,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,058.44. This represents a 7.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Boitano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 46,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,604,983.20. This represents a 27.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,992 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,566,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 682,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,717 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 605,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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