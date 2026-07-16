LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $40.7950, with a volume of 42869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $123,562.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,494,058.44. The trade was a 7.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $347,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 46,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,983.20. This represents a 27.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Pensionfund PDN acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,238,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $248,843,000 after acquiring an additional 125,889 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $6,556,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,226 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 139,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

Further Reading

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