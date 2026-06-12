LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.28 and traded as high as $37.78. LTC Properties shares last traded at $36.9380, with a volume of 577,789 shares.

Get LTC Properties alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.57.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.41 per share, with a total value of $153,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,768.45. This trade represents a 9.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 46,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,983.20. This trade represents a 27.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LTC Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LTC Properties wasn't on the list.

While LTC Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here