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Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Down 11.8% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Luceco logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Luceco shares fell 11.8% to GBX 225, with trading volume 73% above average. The decline brought the stock below its 50-day moving average of GBX 266.16 but still above its 200-day average of GBX 208.59.
  • Analysts remain bullish: four research firms rate Luceco “Buy,” with a consensus target price of GBX 267.50 and individual targets ranging from GBX 260 to GBX 320.
  • Insider activity was mixed, with insiders buying 24,145 shares but selling 3.355 million shares over the past 90 days. Company insiders retain a significant 23.59% ownership stake.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Luceco.

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE - Get Free Report) shares were down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 218.20 and last traded at GBX 225. 1,395,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 804,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Luceco from GBX 225 to GBX 260 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Luceco from GBX 270 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Luceco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luceco has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 267.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Luceco

Luceco Trading Down 11.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Janet Ryan bought 3,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 270 per share, with a total value of £10,006.20. Also, insider John Hornby sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 269, for a total value of £2,690,000. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,145 shares of company stock worth $6,366,158 and sold 3,355,000 shares worth $903,195,000. Company insiders own 23.59% of the company's stock.

Luceco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands. The company also provides LED lighting products, such as residential and commercial, interior and exterior, mains and solar, and work and site lighting products under the Luceco, Kingfisher Lighting, and DW Windsor brand names; and portable power products comprising electric vehicle chargers, extension leads, cable reels, and adapters and accessories under the Masterplug, Ross, and Sync EV brands.

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