Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $1.4320 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 million. On average, analysts expect Lucid Diagnostics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lucid Diagnostics Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $203.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lucid Diagnostics news, Director Dennis Matheis bought 245,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,033,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,033,443. This trade represents a 31.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,997 shares of the company's stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 396,719 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 46.6% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,827 shares of the company's stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 352,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 87.3% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,383,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 644,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUCD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Lucid Diagnostics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Lucid Diagnostics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Diagnostics

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company's flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid's CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

Further Reading

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