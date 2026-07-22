Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.5556.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company's stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 112.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,874,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 93.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,485,715 shares of the company's stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 2,167,882 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Lucid Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,465,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Lucid Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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