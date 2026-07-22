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Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Lucid Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street sentiment on Lucid is cautious: The stock has an average analyst recommendation of "Reduce" from 11 covering analysts, with three sell ratings, seven holds, and just one buy. The average 12-month price target is about $9.56.
  • Lucid is facing fresh legal pressure: Pomerantz LLP announced a class action against Lucid Group and certain officers, and multiple other firms are actively soliciting investors to join the lawsuit. That adds uncertainty and possible costs for the company.
  • The stock remains volatile and institutions are active: Lucid recently traded at $7.32, well below its 52-week high of $33.10, while institutional investors own 75.17% of the shares. Recent large-fund buying shows continued interest even as sentiment stays weak.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lucid Group.

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.5556.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company's stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 112.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,874,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 93.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,485,715 shares of the company's stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 2,167,882 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Lucid Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,465,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Lucid Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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