Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.07. Lucid Group shares last traded at $7.5660, with a volume of 4,579,747 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark downgraded Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.56.

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Lucid Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 1,574.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

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