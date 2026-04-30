Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 10.6% - Still a Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.37. 20,538,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 10,462,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

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