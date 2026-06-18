Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 4.3% - Still a Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 15,801,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 12,058,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

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Lucid Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Up 4.3%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $282.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 304.01% and a negative net margin of 248.09%.The business's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,146 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,590 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,970 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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