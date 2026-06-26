Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 15.6% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.92. 35,034,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 12,142,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LCID. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Up 15.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.29). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 304.01% and a negative net margin of 248.09%.The business had revenue of $282.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,716 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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