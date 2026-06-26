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Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 8.3% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Lucid Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Lucid Group shares rose 8.3% on Friday, with the move linked to renewed investor interest in its autonomy roadmap and the possibility of a 2027 robotaxi launch.
  • The stock is still facing a meaningful legal overhang, as multiple law firms reminded investors about the July 28 lead-plaintiff deadline in an ongoing securities class action.
  • Lucid continues to face fundamental pressure, including workforce reductions, leadership changes, and balance-sheet concerns, while analysts still rate the stock a “Reduce” overall with a consensus target of $9.67.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.5450. 5,186,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 11,916,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Lucid Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Up 8.3%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.29). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 248.09% and a negative return on equity of 304.01%. The business had revenue of $282.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,978,000. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,286 shares of the company's stock worth $127,488,000 after purchasing an additional 701,826 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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