Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 16,460,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,365,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,716 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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