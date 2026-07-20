Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 3.4% - What's Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 20,991,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 14,210,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark cut Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,716 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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