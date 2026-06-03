Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 7.3% - Should You Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.72. 15,632,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 11,693,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.29). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 304.01% and a negative net margin of 248.09%.The business had revenue of $282.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Lucid Group's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company's stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,286 shares of the company's stock worth $127,488,000 after purchasing an additional 701,826 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,519 shares of the company's stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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