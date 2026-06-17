Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 2.4% - Should You Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 13,969,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,024,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

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Lucid Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $282.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.46 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 304.01% and a negative net margin of 248.09%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 1,574.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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