Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 28.8% - Here's Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) shares were up 28.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.95. 55,895,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 13,661,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark downgraded Lucid Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,978,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,488,000 after purchasing an additional 701,826 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

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